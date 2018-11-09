Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is updating the state the emergency preparations for Hurricane Florence, the massive storm that's expected to strike the Carolinas by Friday. McMaster's comments are set to begin at 11 AM.

Florence is currently a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which means it could cause catastrophic damage.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued mandatory evacuations for all of South Carolina's coast, which he says means more than a million people will have to leave their homes. He also closed 26 school districts because of the threat.

The evacuations go into effect at 12 PM Tuesday. It affects the entire coast.

Evacuation Areas:

Northern South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

• Horry County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

• Georgetown County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Central South Carolina Coast (All Zones)

• Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

• Dorchester County Evacuation Zones D, E, F

• Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G, H, I

Southern Coast (All Zones)

• Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B

• Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A

• Jasper County Evacuation Zones A, B

Lane Reversals:

The following roads will be reversed:

Interstate 26 from Charleston to Columbia - Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday. A full four-lane reversal on I-26 in Charleston will begin at the interchange of I-26 and I-526. The full reversal continues west until the I-26 crossover to I-77 just outside Columbia in Lexington County.

Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach - Beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Horry County has two four-lane reversals along US 501: SC 544 to US 378; and US 501: Between SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to SC 576 near Marion County.

Highway 278 and Highway 21 in Beaufort County - Ready to begin reversing at that time. Will give the order Tuesday, if needed.

Schools closures:

These school systems are closed for now:

Aiken

Allendale

Bamberg

Beaufort,

Barnwell

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Colleton

Clarendon

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Georgetown

Hampton

Horry

Jasper

Lexington

Lee

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Richland

Sumter

Williamsburg

State Government Offices Closed:

All state offices in the same counties where schools are closed will also have state offices closed.

SC Emergency Hotline:

1-866-246-0133

That's for anyone with questions related to Hurricane Florence.

Stay Informed/Stay Connected

The best thing to do is make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

