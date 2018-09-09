West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is giving an update on the state's preparations in case Hurricane Florence affects the state.

McMaster is set to make his remarks at 2 PM from the state's emergency response center in West Columbia. WLTX will have live coverage here online.

Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division announced they had moved to what's known as "OPCON 3" an elevated state of readiness in case there's a natural disaster. A day earlier, they were at "OPCON 4," a lower level. In their five-level structure. OPCON 5 is normal, everyday conditions while OPCON 1 is a full-on natural disaster.

"OPCON 3 status means that agencies are preparing for the possibility of a large-scale disaster or emergency situation as we all monitor the Florence forecasts," the agency said in a statement. It also means the agency's operation nerve center is now staffed.

On Saturday, McMaster issued an executive order declaring a 'state of emergency" in South Carolina. That may sound alarming, but what it actually means is that the governor is calling on state agencies to begin getting their resources together in the event of an emergency in the state.

Florence is currently a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 MPH, but is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 'major hurricane' before a potential U.S. landfall. That means it would have wind speeds greater than 111 miles an hour.

Current computer modeling is still unsure of where the storm could go, but 'cone of uncertainty from the National Hurricane Center includes South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

