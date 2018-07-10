Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The bulk of Tropical Storm Michael is moving out of hte Midlands after bringing with it heavy winds and rain.

The threat of tornadoes is over, but earlier in the day, several tornado warnings were issued. Heavy rains led to flash flooding across the region, and gusty winds brought down trees and power lines.

As of 11 AM, Michael had sustained winds of 50 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving northeast at 23 mph. When it made landfall Wednesday afternoon, it had wind speeds of 155 miles an hour, making it one of the top five strongest hurricanes of all time in the United States. (Third based on barometric pressure, fourth based on wind speed).

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Upstate. That watch will be in effect until Saturday morning.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the state. This includes all of the 11 counties of the Midlands: Fairfield, Newberry, Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Saluda and Orangeburg County. Originally, these were a watch, but that was upgraded. There is also a warning for the entire Pee Dee region.

A watch means tropical storm conditions (39 to 73 MPH) are expected within the next 48 hours. A warning would mean those conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

A flash flood watch also is in effect until Thursday at 11 p.m. for the entire Midlands. That includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Saluda.

Michael's effects: What is it doing in South Carolina

As expected, Michael is speeding up this morning as the storm moves rapidly through South Carolina.

The storm began producing rain and gusty winds early Thursday morning. Unfortunately, it also triggered a few tornado warnings, including Orangeburg, Calhoun, Lexington Richland and Newberry Counties. So far, there's no indication if any of those radar-indicated tornadoes reached the ground.

The storm also brought flash flooding to multiple neighborhoods in the area. In some cases, roads were completely flooded out. There are no rainfall totals yet, but it's likely some regions easily saw better than five inches of rain.

Tens of thousand of people lost power at the height of the storm, with state emergency management reporting over 129,000 outages at one point. Restoration is expected to take a while because high winds for the rest of the day will pose problems for crews working in bucket trucks.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

