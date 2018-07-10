Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Hurricane Michael is now a very dangerous Category 3 'major hurricane,' as it gets set to make landfall in the panhandle of Florida. The storm is still expected to eventually track into South Carolina, causing some hazards in our state as well.

Hurricane Michael: Latest on strength, speed, track

As of the 5 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 120 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving north at 12 mph. The storm is now a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale which measures hurricane intensity, with 1 being the weakest and 5 the strongest.

There's been essentially no change in the track over the past two days, which is giving forecasters high confidence in the current projected path of the storm. Based on the latest modeling, Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday. Michael will make landfall in the Florida panhandle around midday Wednesday. It will then push into southwest Georgia, across the center of the Peach State, and finally begin entering South Carolina.

Latest forecast track

Michael's effects: What will it do to South Carolina?

When it arrives in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm.

"The greatest effects of this storm will be felt from 4 AM Thursday until 6 PM Thursday," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy.

That's a little slower than before, but in-line with the thinking that's been out there for the last two days.

This storm will move VERY rapidly. This won't be like Florence, which parked on the North Carolina coast for nearly a day, then slowly tracked into South Carolina. This storm will move fairly briskly across Georgia, then rocket off faster and faster as it moves toward and through our state At this point, the storm should be out of the state of South Carolina by late Thursday night.

For the Midlands, the greatest risk will be the gusty winds causing power outages and downed trees. Sustained winds in the area will likely be tropical storm force for several hours. We could see sustained winds of 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. The storm could also touch off severe thunderstorms, and the risk of an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rainfall could be between 2.5 and 5 inches in the central Midlands, with isolated higher amounts, particularly in the southern Midlands.

Latest Spaghetti Models

Latest watches/warnings for Michael

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the following counties: Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, and Lee. That watch will be in effect until Friday morning. There is also a watch for the entire Pee Dee region.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Orangeburg County. Originally, that was a watch too, but that was upgraded.

A flash flood watch also is in effect until Thursday at 11 p.m. for the entire Midlands. That includes Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Fairfield, Lee, Lexington, Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Saluda.

What should I do now/should I worry?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. We get asked a lot "should I leave my home?" Well, that's tough to say for each individual person, but if you're not sure if your home is sturdy, you may want to find another place to stay for the hours while the storm is moving through. That's particularly true if you live in a mobile home.

Obviously, the storm will not make landfall in South Carolina, so hurricane force winds or evacuations are not a concern in our state. Still, it's good to stay on top of the system.

We'll have updates here online. If you download our app, you'll get alerts when the latest information comes out.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

