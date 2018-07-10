Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Now a tropical storm, Michael is still making its way through Georgia, with South Carolina expected to experience most of its effects Thursday.

But a big concern in the early morning may be the threat of isolated tornadoes, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado watch for the entire Midlands until 7 AM Eastern.

As of the 12 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, Michael had sustained winds of 70 MPH with stronger gusts. It was moving northeast at 17 mph. When it made landfall Wednesday afternoon, it had wind speeds of 155 miles an hour, making it one of the top five strongest hurricanes of all time in the United States. (Third based on barometric pressure, fourth based on wind speed).

A tornado watch is in effect for all of the Midlands: Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon. A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of storms. A warning means a tornado had been indicated on radar.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for most of the state. This includes all of the 11 counties of the Midlands: Fairfield, Newberry, Lexington, Richland, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Saluda and Orangeburg County. Originally, these were a watch, but that was upgraded. There is also a warning for the entire Pee Dee region. There is also a tropical storm warning from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Surf City, NC.

A watch means tropical storm conditions (39 to 73 MPH) are expected within the next 48 hours. A warning would mean those conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

Latest forecast track

Michael will turn more toward the northeast faster forward speed as we go into Thursday. By Thursday morning, the center of circulation will be in the Midlands, and by the end of the day, it will be off the North Carolina coast.

Michael's effects: What will it do to South Carolina?

When it arrives in South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm.

"The greatest effects of this storm will be felt from 4 AM Thursday until 6 PM Thursday," says News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy.

This storm will move VERY rapidly. At this point, the storm should be out of the state of South Carolina by late Thursday night.

For the Midlands, the greatest risk will be the gusty winds causing power outages and downed trees. Sustained winds in the area will likely be tropical storm force for several hours. We could see sustained winds of 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH. The storm could also touch off severe thunderstorms, and the risk of an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rainfall could be between 2.5 and 5 inches in the central Midlands, with isolated higher amounts, particularly in the southern Midlands.

Latest watches/warnings for Michael

What should I do now/should I worry?

The best thing to do know is stay informed. We get asked a lot "should I leave my home?" Well, that's tough to say for each individual person, but if you're not sure if your home is sturdy, you may want to find another place to stay for the hours while the storm is moving through. That's particularly true if you live in a mobile home.

Obviously, the storm will not make landfall in South Carolina, so hurricane force winds or evacuations are not a concern in our state. Still, it's good to stay on top of the system.

We'll have updates here online. If you download our app, you'll get alerts when the latest information comes out.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

