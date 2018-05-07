Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Depression Two has formed in the deep Atlantic, but it's far too early to tell if it will have any effect on the United States.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on the system beginning at 11 AM Thursday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles an hour, and is moving to the west at 16 miles an hour.

The official five-day forecast track doesn't even take the storm into the islands of the Caribbean, so at this point it's essentially impossible to tell if it would impact the U.S. mainland. However, the track that it's currently on means it will require further monitoring.

WLTX will continue to monitor the storm as it progresses.

© 2018 WLTX