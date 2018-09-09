Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has requested a federal emergency disaster declaration in anticipation of a possible impact from Hurricane Florence.

McMaster said Sunday he submitted the letter to President Donald Trump. The governor is trying to get federal resources approved ahead of time in case the storm makes landfall in South Carolina.

Latest forecast: Tracking Hurricane Florence

If President Trump approves the request, it could allow state and local agencies eligible to get money back from FEMA for for certain costs related to emergency measures taken during the storm and for debris removal, if necessary.

SC Disaster Declaration Letter to President Trump for Hurricane Florence by WLTX on Scribd

Florence regained its hurricane status Sunday morning, and is expected to get much stronger over the next several days, becoming a "major hurricane," meaning it has sustained winds greater than 111 miles an hour.

Previous Coverage: SC Governor McMaster Declares 'State of Emergency'

On Saturday, McMaster issued an executive order declaring a "state of emergency" in South Carolina. That may sound alarming, but what it actually means is that the governor is calling on state agencies to begin getting their resources together in the event of an emergency in the state.

Earlier in the day, the South Carolina's Emergency Management Division announced they had moved to what's known as "OPCON 3", an elevated state of readiness in case there's a natural disaster. A day earlier, they were at "OPCON 4," a lower level. In their five-level structure, OPCON 5 is normal, everyday conditions while OPCON 1 is a full-on natural disaster.

© 2018 WLTX