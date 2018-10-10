Columbia, SC — Hurricane Michael will continue to move towards to the Midlands. The storm will weaken as it pushes towards the Palmetto State, but it will still pack a punch.

Michael is expected to be a tropical storm as it moves through the area. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for all of our viewing area.

Here is a timeline on what you can expect as the storm moves through:

Wednesday Night:

Mostly cloudy late Wednesday. The rain starts moving in from the southwest. Winds will be 10-15 sustained, gusting up to 25 mph.

Early Thursday Morning:

Areas of heavy rainfall. Winds sustained 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Flash flooding will be possible with the heavier downpours.

Thursday Morning:

Widespread heavy rainfall. Flash flooding possible. Isolated tornadoes possible east of the track. Sustained winds will be 25-35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.

Thursday Mid-Day:

Heavy rainfall still possible. Flash flooding possible. Isolated tornadoes possible east of the track. Sustained winds will be 25-35 mph. Gusts 50 to maybe 60s mph will be possible.

Thursday Mid-Afternoon:

Rainfall begins to decrease Sustained winds will be 25-35 mph with some stronger gusts as Michael moves out of the state. Total rainfall for most of the area will be between 3 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

