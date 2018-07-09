Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Florence's storm track moved a little further south by early Saturday morning, and that could mean an elevated chance the storm could affect South Carolinas weather. Still, there's still time for that forecast to change.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 60 MPH with higher gusts. That was actually down a little bit more from where it was most of Friday.

Little change in intensity is expected during the next day or so, but restrengthening is forecast over the weekend.

Florence is moving toward the west near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km)from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

Quite honestly, it's just a little too early to tell. The system is still pretty far out there, and the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center--which is the best blend of a lot of models of where the storm may go--only goes out five days.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

Late Friday, the track shifted more to what on the map is 'west' of its previous point, but if you're looking straight on to the map, that's south. In short, the latest projections could mean a slightly higher risk for the Carolinas than where we were early Friday.

As you can see, it's on a track that aims in the general direction of the U.S. East Coast. News19's weather forecasters are confident of where the storm will go over the next two to three days. But if you notice, the spread of where the storm could go goes expands greatly in day four or five of the graphic, and that's typical with the models when storms are this far away from land.

After day five is even more of a mystery. Below are the so-called 'spaghetti plots' Each 'strand' is a different forecast model trying to predict where the storm will go. Each one is trying to predict the long-term path. On Friday, they were more spread out toward the end of those lines, but they're starting to tighten up.That means the models are starting to come into agreement.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

But the differences in them shows there's still uncertainty where the storm will ultimately go.

When will we know more? Well, each day gets us closer to the actual reality of the storm's path, but we'll get much better data when the hurricane hunter aircraft fly over the storm. The first of those plans will fly outlate Saturday, with the high altitude flights beginning on Sunday night. One of the main things we'll be looking at is a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. That system will be the main driver that will steer the system's path, either into the eastern seaboard or skirting the coast.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

There are currently NO active watches or warnings in effect for any part of South Carolina.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

Not yet. As we said, it's just way to early to tell what Florence will do. For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Other Systems Out There

And we should point out that yes, there are other systems that are beginning to take shape behind Florence. Late Friday night, one of them turned into Tropical Storm Helene, which had minimal winds of 40 miles an hour. The other system, which is actually in front of Helene, is still known as Tropical Depression Nine.

However, it's WAY to early to start thinking about them. It just shows we could have a busy few weeks in the tropics.

