Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Florence's storm track moved a little further south by early Saturday morning, and that could mean an elevated chance the storm could affect South Carolinas weather. Still, there's still time for that forecast to change.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center midday Saturday, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 65 MPH with higher gusts.

It's not expected to get much stronger in the next day or so, but restrengthening is forecast by the end of the weekend. Florence is moving toward the west near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday.

For the next several days, there will be an increased risk of rip currents along the coast of South Carolina, regardless of where the storm goes.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

Quite honestly, it's just a little too early to tell precisely. The system is still pretty far out there, and the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center--which is the best blend of a lot of models of where the storm may go--only goes out five days. The 'cone' as its often known, does now include South Carolina's coast, but it's extremely important to point out that this will likely change in the coming days. Don't get married to this image just yet.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

The track shifted more to what on the map is 'west' of its previous point, but if you're looking straight on to the map, that's further south. And yes, that projection could mean a slightly higher risk for the Carolinas.

As you can see, it's on a track that aims in the general direction of the U.S. East Coast. News19's weather forecasters are confident of where the storm will go over the next two to three days. But if you notice, the spread of where the storm could go expands greatly in day four or five of the graphic. That's pretty typical. One other thing to point out: the cone shows where the "center of circulation" could land. But areas far from where that center is could experience high winds or heavy rains. At this point, the entire Carolinas should be monitoring this storm.

Here's another way to look at what could happen. In the graphic below, you'll see different forecast models trying to predict where the storm will go. It's what's commonly known as the "spaghetti plots, with each "strand" representing a different mode. You'll notice they're generally in agreement, but there's some variation.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

So when will we know more? Well, each day gets us closer to the actual reality of the storm's path, but we'll get much better data when the hurricane hunter aircraft fly over the storm. The first of those planes will fly out late Saturday, with the high altitude flights beginning on Sunday night. One of the main things we'll be looking at is a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. That system will be the main driver that will steer the system's path, either into the eastern seaboard or skirting the coast.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

There are currently NO active watches or warnings in effect for any part of South Carolina.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Latest Video Forecast:

Other Systems Out There

And we should point out that yes, there are other systems that are beginning to take shape behind Florence. Late Friday night, one of them turned into Tropical Storm Helene, which had minimal winds of 40 miles an hour. The other system, which is actually in front of Helene, is still known as Tropical Depression Nine.

However, it's WAY to early to start thinking about them. It just shows we could have a busy few weeks in the tropics.

© 2018 WLTX