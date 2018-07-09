Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Florence's storm track moved back to the north---slightly--late Saturday afternoon, but it's still too early to tell how much of if the storm will directly affect South Carolina. Meanwhile, the state's governor has issued a state of emergency.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center midday Saturday, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH with higher gusts. That's just below the threshold to become a minimal hurricane.

Florence has really slowed down, and is now moving toward the west at just 7 MPH. No change in direction is forecast for the next day or so.

For the next several days, there will be an increased risk of rip currents along the coast of South Carolina, regardless of where the storm goes.

State of Emergency Declared in South Carolina

Saturday afternoon, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for the state. However, there are no evacuations in effect, and people are not being asked to take action. It's just a precautionary measure to get state resources ready.

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

It's just a little too early to tell precisely. The current consensus model track from the National Hurricane Center had shifted to the south over the day. That's mean a higher likelihood that South Carolina could be under the gun. But later in the day, it shifted back to the north, which is worse news for North Carolina.

Some of this is academic. These models will continue to shift. Don't get married to this image just yet.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

Either way, it's on a track that aims in the general direction of the U.S. East Coast. News19's weather forecasters are confident of where the storm will go over the next two to three days. But if you notice, the spread of where the storm could go expands in day four or five of the graphic. That's pretty typical.

One other thing to point out: the cone shows where the "center of circulation" could land. But areas far from where that center is could experience high winds or heavy rains. At this point, the entire Carolinas should be monitoring this storm.

Below is another way to look at what could happen. In the graphic, you'll see different forecast models trying to predict where the storm will go. It's what's commonly known as the "spaghetti plots, with each "strand" representing a different mode. You'll notice they're generally in agreement, but there's some variation.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

So when will we know more? Well, each day gets us closer to the actual reality of the storm's path, but we'll get much better data when the hurricane hunter aircraft fly over the storm. The first of those planes will fly out late Saturday, with the high altitude flights beginning on Sunday night. One of the main things we'll be looking at is a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. That system will be the main driver that will steer the system's path, either into the eastern seaboard or skirting the coast.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

There are currently NO active watches or warnings in effect for any part of South Carolina.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Latest Video Forecast:

Other Systems Out There

And we should point out that yes, there are other systems that are beginning to take shape behind Florence. Late Friday night, one of them turned into Tropical Storm Helene, which had minimal winds of 40 miles an hour. The other system, which is actually in front of Helene, is still known as Tropical Depression Nine.

However, it's WAY to early to start thinking about them. It just shows we could have a busy few weeks in the tropics.

