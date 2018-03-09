Columbia, SC (WLTX) The National Hurricane Center has named the seventh tropical storm for the 2018 Atlantic season, Tropical Storm Gordon.

As of 830 AM EDT. The National Hurricane Center puts Tropical Storm Gordon located by NOAA Doppler weather radar and surface observations near latitude 25.1 North, longitude 80.7 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will passover the southern tip of the Florida peninsula this morning, move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening, and reach the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night.Surface observations and radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts.Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

The Following watches and warnings are in effect:

Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...* Mississippi-Alabama border westward to the Mouth of the Mississippi River.

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...* Golden Beach to Bonita Beach* Craig Key to Ocean Reef, including Florida Bay* Alabama-Florida border westward to east of Morgan City, Louisiana,including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

