Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Florence has reformed as a hurricane Sunday morning, and is expected to gain more strength in the next day as it prepares for a possible landfall with the southeastern United States. But as for it hitting South Carolina, it's still just a little too early to tell.

Here's the latest on where the storm is now, and the current thinking on what it might do next.

Tropical Storm Florence: Latest Conditions

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Florence had maximum sustained winds of 75 MPH with higher gusts. That's the minimum wind speed to be classified as a hurricane, making it a weak Category 1 on the hurricane intensity scale.

Florence has really slowed down, and is now moving toward the west at just 6 MPH. No change in direction is forecast for the next day or so.

For the next several days, there will be an increased risk of rip currents along the coast of South Carolina, regardless of where the storm goes.

State of Emergency Declared in South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for the state. However, there are no evacuations in effect, and people are not being asked to take action. It's just a precautionary measure to get state resources ready.

Related Coverage: Gov. Henry McMaster Declares State of Emergency in South Carolina

Latest Models/Tracks: Where is Florence Headed?

We sound like a broken record a this point, but we'll say it again: its just a little too early to tell where it's going. The current consensus model track from the National Hurricane Center shifted a little further north over the course of Saturday, and again on Sunday morning. And that means less of the state is in the "cone of uncertainty." But that's no real comfort just yet: these tracks can--and will---continue to wobble back and forth over the next few days. We're still looking at a potential risk of landfall to our state.

Bottom line: don't put a lot of stock right now in any one track. That said, below is the latest one we have.

Latest National Hurricane Center Track

Either way, it's on a track that aims in the general direction of the U.S. East Coast. News19's weather forecasters are confident of where the storm will go over the next two to three days. But if you notice, the spread of where the storm could go expands in day four or five of the graphic. It now includes an area from Hilton Head, SC all the way to the southern half of Virginia.

One other thing to point out: the cone shows where the "center of circulation" could land. But areas far from where that center is could experience high winds or heavy rains. At this point, the entire Carolinas should be monitoring this storm.

There's also suddenly a change in the so-called "spaghetti models." Each "strand" represents a different mode. After being all over the place for several days, they're now coming into agreement. You'll see they're almost all lined up.

Florence Latest Spaghetti Models

So when will we know more? Well, each day gets us closer to the actual reality of the storm's path, but we'll get much better data when the hurricane hunter aircraft fly over the storm. One of the main things we'll be looking at is a high pressure system out in the Atlantic. That system will be the main driver that will steer the system's path, either into the eastern seaboard or skirting the coast.

Watches/Warnings for South Carolina

There are currently NO active watches or warnings in effect for any part of South Carolina.

What Should I Do Now/Should I Be Worried?

As we said, it's too early to tell what Florence will do. For now, the best thing to do is just make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

Latest Video Forecast:

Other Systems Out There

And we should point out that yes, there are other two other Tropical Storms out there: Isaac and Helene.

However, it's WAY to early to start thinking about them. It just shows we could have a busy few weeks in the tropics.

© 2018 WLTX