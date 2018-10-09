Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Schools in almost two dozen counties in South Carolina shut down beginning Tuesday due to Hurricane Florence.
It's still uncertain where Florence may hit, but because the state's coast is at risk, Governor Henry McMaster decided to evacuate the entire list of shoreline counties
Some of the districts are closed directly because of the evacuation, while others are closed because of the congestion expected on the roads. And in some cases, it's because the buses are needed to evacuate people.
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the governor said schools would be back in session Wednesday for the following districts: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.
SC schools closures due to Hurricane Florence:
These public school systems will be closed again Tuesday:
Berkeley
Calhoun
Clarendon County School District One
Clarendon County School District Two
Clarendon County School District Three
Charleston
Clarendon
Darlington
Dillon
Dorchester
Florence
Georgetown
Horry
Lexington
Gray Collegiate Academy closed until Friday
Lexington School District One
Lexington School District Two
Lexington School District Three
Lexington School District Four
Lexington Richland School District Five
Lee
Marion
Marlboro
Orangeburg
Orangeburg School District Three
Orangeburg School District Four
Orangeburg School District Five
Richland
Richland County School District One
Richland County School District Two
Sumter
Sumter School District
Williamsburg
Other Closures:
You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.