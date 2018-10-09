Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Schools in almost two dozen counties in South Carolina are shutting down starting Tuesday due to the impending threat of Hurricane Florence.

It's still uncertain where Florence may hit, but because the state's coast is at risk, Governor Henry McMaster decided to evacuate the entire coast. Some of the districts are closed directly because of the evacuation, while others are closed because of the congestion expected on the roads. And in some cases, it's because the buses are needed to evacuate people.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, the governor said schools will be back in session Wednesday for the following districts: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper.

Hurricane Florence: Full Forecast on Where the Storm Might Go

Mandatory Evacuations: More Than 1 Million Ordered to Leave the Coast

SC schools closures due to Hurricane Florence:

These public school systems will be closed starting Tuesday:

Berkeley

Calhoun

Charleston

Clarendon

Darlington

Dillon

Dorchester

Florence

Georgetown

Horry

Lexington

Lee

Marion

Marlboro

Orangeburg

Richland

Sumter

Williamsburg

Other Closures:

WLTX Closings Page: www.wltx.com/closings

Stay Informed/Stay Connected

The best thing to do is make sure you're staying informed. You may want to review your hurricane plan, and check up on any of your supplies that you might need, such as batteries and flashlights. Keep up to date by reading the forecast articles here on our website or app, and we'll of course have regular updates in all of our newscasts.

Download the WLTX App for Android

Download the WLTX App for Apple

You can also review the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's checklist for preparation. Again, no need to panic and run out and buy things at the grocery store. But it's just good to go ahead and look at it. There are a ton of good resources there.

© 2018 WLTX