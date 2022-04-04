Two rounds of drenching storms to watch this week

Heavy rain and some severe weather is possible Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday into Thursday for the South Carolina Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The risk for severe weather is increasing for Tuesday in South Carolina and Georgia. A cluster of thunderstorms will pass through the Deep South on Monday and bring heavy rain on the northern edge of the system, and severe weather farther southward. In anticipation for severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern Midlands in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for parts of Aiken and Orangeburg County and a 2 out of 5 risk for the central Midlands for Tuesday morning.

Setup

Severe weather risks return to the South for the third week in a row, but the setup is different this week, and places South Carolina in it’s greatest risk for severe weather so far this season.

At the surface, a weak area of low pressure will help send warm and humid air into the South from the Gulf of Mexico. These storms will be supported by an upper level low pressure system. The past few weeks the rapid moving jet stream has provided the upper level energy needed for storms – which means the storm risk was in and out very quickly. Upper level low pressure moves more slowly and will keep conditions favorable for multiple rounds of severe weather through the middle of the week.

Timing

Severe weather is expected in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on Monday afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms are expected to cluster and race between the I-20 and I-10 corridor into South Carolina.

Ahead of the system, humidity in South Carolina remains low so Tuesday will start off with pleasant weather. Clouds will increase around lunchtime with the risk for thunderstorms increasing after 2 PM. Storms will persist as late as 9 PM on Tuesday night. There’s the potential for localized flooding for the evening commute on Tuesday.

Humid weather will remain in place through Wednesday with pop up storms possible. Rain is more likely Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Rain will taper off by Thursday afternoon. Cooler and drier air arrives by Friday keeping the Palmetto State dry and pleasant through the weekend.

Tuesday’s Severe Weather Risk.

The primary risk on Tuesday in the Midlands will be torrential downpours. Thunderstorms cluster closely to each other producing streaks of persistent rainfall in some communities. Farther south, a squall line will develop and will need to be watched for damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. This squall line is expected to move through areas like Augusta, GA southward to the FL/GA border. The South Carolina Lowcountry will also have to watch for stronger storms.