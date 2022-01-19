Winter Storm Watches have been issued ahead of Friday's wintry mess

Freezing rain associated with a developing storm off the coast could bring slippery conditions later on Friday. Some snowflakes are possible out west.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Winter weather is expected late Friday morning through Friday overnight. A period of icing from freezing rain is possible in the eastern and central Midlands, with a more limited area seeing some accumulating snow late in the day Friday into the early morning hours on Saturday.

On Early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the South Carolina Midlands. The watch is in effect from Friday morning into Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Watch means impacts from winter weather are possible and in the forecast.

What to Expect

Light rain showers and mild temperatures are expected on Thursday as a stationary front slowly moves through the Midlands. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for much of the day under generally cloudy skies.

Early Friday morning, the stationary front will move off the coast and temperatures behind the front will drop below freezing across the Midlands. Dry air will initially move in so precipitation is not expected to be widespread early in the morning.

However, late Friday morning, a developing area of low pressure to our east along the stalled stationary front off the coast will increase the moisture profile in the atmosphere. This brings the chance for precipitation back into the area from late Friday morning through the evening. Temperatures should be near or below freezing throughout the day on Friday; however, warmer air aloft will limit the precipitation type to freezing rain or sleet for most communities east of I-20.

Late Friday and into early Saturday morning, colder air will wrap around the departing system and light snow accumulations are possible, mainly in the north and western Midlands. Although there is the potential for some snow, the greater hazard with this storm system is for ice in the midlands.