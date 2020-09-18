4 tornadoes confirmed so far in the Midlands from Thursday's storms

The tornadoes were weak, likely EF-0 according to the National Weather Service.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The remnants of Sally helped produce at least four tornadoes across the Midlands Thursday according to the National Weather Service in Columbia.

Survey teams were able to confirm damage from two tornadoes in Calhoun County. There was also tornado damage in Clarendon and Orangeburg counties.

According to the NWS, surveys were still going on late Friday afternoon. All of the tornadoes appear to be weak tornadoes, EF-0s, with winds between 65 to 85 mph.

The only reported damage is to trees in the area and a fence that took the brunt of one of those trees uprooting.

Friday evening, survey teams were still in Clarendon and Sumter counties surveying other areas for possible tornadic damage.

The NWS does suspect at least one other tornado occurred near the borders of Richland, Sumter and Calhoun counties, weather prevented the survey team to investigate.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued, with some of them being indicated on radar as having clear rotation.

The storms also brought severe flooding was the main problem for some communities. Parts in Sumter, Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon saw upwards of 5 inches of rain.