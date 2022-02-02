Fourth straight wintry weather weekend?

Both long-range models are showing the chance for a wintry mix very early Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold some parts of the Midlands of South Carolina see wintry weather for a fourth straight week? Some of the computer models are hinting at that, with cold air and some moisture in the area.

High pressure will begin to move offshore today, clouds and moisture will be increasing across the area. High temperatures will be above normal over the next couple of days. A cold front will move into the area Friday, this will bring in cooler weather for the weekend.

It was a cold start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s for many locations. Columbia reported a low temperature of 29 degrees. Sumter dropped to 27.

Today will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the middle to lower 60s across the Midlands. Our average high this time of the year is 58 degrees.

A few isolated showers will be possible tonight. It will be a little warmer Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday may be our warmest day in a while. Highs are expected to top out in the lower 70s. That would be the first time we have been in the 70s since January 9.

Showers are likely Friday. It will still be warm before a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the last day of the workweek.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s for the start of the weekend.

A low pressure system will develop off the coast over the weekend. This will bring a chance for some precipitation back to the area late Saturday and early Sunday.

Rain may mix with some snow or sleet early Sunday morning, especially in the northern half of the Midlands.

Both of the long-range forecast models show parts of the Midlands getting a wintry mix early Sunday.

At this point, it is worth watching, but this forecast will continue to change and evolve the closer we get to the weekend.