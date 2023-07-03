Free fans and cooling assistance: Lexington and Columbia police departments launch community programs

Programs in Lexington and Columbia are offering free fans and air conditioners for those in need during the summer months.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police in Columbia and Lexington are helping residents in need cool off amid record-high temperatures with their annual fan giveaways.

Each town has specific rules and restrictions. Here's what residents need to know if they need a little help beating the heat.

Lexington's Operation: Cool Down

With summertime heat and humidity in the daily forecast, Chief Terrence Green would like to remind the city inside the town that the Lexington Police Department offers free box-style fans for those who need a way to cool down during the hot South Carolina summer months.

"Operation: Cool Down" is an ongoing community-focused program that can continue mainly from the generosity of Lexington businesses, churches, civic groups, and individuals with donations of new box fans.

Though this program was created to assist residents of the town of Lexington who are in need. When possible, box fans have been given to those in the greater Midlands area, too.

Residents who live outside Lexington are asked to contact their local police department or sheriff's office to see if they have a similar program.

In-kind donation forms are available for box fan donations made to "Operation: Cool Down" through the Lexington Police Department Foundation. The in-kind donation form includes a tax identification number for tax deduction purposes.

"Operation: Cool Down" assists over 150 people or families yearly; donations are always needed to continue this program.

In need of a box fan? Come to the Lexington Police Department located at 111 Maiden Lane in Lexington for assistance during weekday business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If a Lexington resident has transportation issues, a community action team (CAT) officer may be able to bring a box fan to them at their residence.

Residents must complete an acceptance and release of liability form for all box fans given away.

Contact Sergeant Cameron Mortenson of the community action team with questions at 803-358-1504 or cmortenson@lexsc.com.

Columbia's Fan the Heat

In Columbia, the police department officially kicks off the 2023 "Fan the Heat" program until Labor Day - Sept. 4.

The department’s "Fan the Heat" program was established in 1995 to assist individuals most vulnerable to the heat: senior citizens, residents with medical concerns or disabilities, and families with small children.

Throughout the summer, the department collects fans, air conditioners, and financial contributions to help those in need.

These items can be dropped off at the following locations:

CPD main headquarters – 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201 Metro region – 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

– 1800 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201 North region – 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203

– 3905 Ensor Avenue, Columbia, SC 29203 Southeast region – 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045

– 2132 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or 446 Spears Creek Church Road, Elgin, SC 29045 West region – 690 Club Road, Columbia, SC 29212

Residents who would like to make a monetary donation can make checks payable to: Columbia Police Foundation (include Fan the Heat program on the memo line).

Eligibility requirements:

Residents must reside in Columbia

Residents must be 55 years old or older

Residents must provide their name, address, and telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)

Exceptions:

People with respiratory problems or a major illness can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.

Families with young children