Freeze warning in effect for parts of the Midlands tonight

A widespread freeze is possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. A freeze watch is in place for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you are tired of the cloudy skies, there is good news. Dry air is moving into the region, which will help to clear up dense cloud coverage this afternoon. High pressure, along with a cold and dry Canadian air mass, will build into the region today and remain through the week. You can expect several nights of subfreezing temperatures, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Low pressure is now offshore, and the dry air moving in will help to decrease the remaining clouds this morning and into the afternoon. Although temperatures will be below average, downslope flow will keep them around or just slightly below average during the day. However, it may feel cooler with breezy conditions through tonight.

Skies will clear out by evening, but the continued mixing overnight will prevent perfect radiational cooling. Temperatures will be near or below freezing for Saluda, Newberry, and Fairfield counties by daybreak. A freeze warning is in effect for those counties tonight through early Tuesday. Overnight lows elsewhere will be in the middle-30s.

While the dry air and wind will keep widespread frost from forming, patchy frost is possible in sheltered areas. If you live in these areas, you may want to take precautions to protect your plants from the cold temperatures.

Even with sunshine on Tuesday, afternoon highs will only reach into the upper-50s due to a good amount of cold advection. With overnight lows forecasted to drop below freezing, a freeze watch has been issued for late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the entire forecast area.

Wednesday will see a slight rebound in afternoon highs as the air mass slowly begins to moderate, but another frosty night should occur for Wednesday night. This will be a period in which radiational cooling will be maximized. Winds will be lighter than the previous nights, the air mass will remain dry, and skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop close to freezing about everywhere, and with the lighter winds through the night, the chance for frost is higher.

It is important to stay tuned for frost/freeze products again for through early Thursday. So, make sure to take precautions to protect your plants and stay warm during this cold snap.

After a cold start to Thursday, conditions will finally start to warm up and get milder, with temperatures reaching into the upper-60s on Thursday and the middle-70s on Friday. However, a weather system is approaching, which means dry weather will be present on Thursday and Thursday night, but moisture will increase by Friday.

Friday morning will start off dry, but rain chances will increase by Friday afternoon ahead of the approaching front. There are timing differences with the late week system, and forecast guidance indicates rainfall chances through Saturday morning before pushing precipitation east of the area on Saturday afternoon.