Freeze warning in effect tonight

Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A freeze warning is in place for most of the Midlands tonight. Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable. A few more clouds will be possible for Friday. The weekend will be sunny and dry.

High pressure will settle over the area today. Temperatures will be chilly. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 50s under sunny conditions.

It will be clear and cold tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20s. Tonight will be our first hard freeze of the season for most of the area.

The freeze warning is in effect overnight for most of the Midlands. This includes Aiken, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter counties.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Wednesday it will warm up into the middle to upper 50s under sunny skies.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny seasonable. Highs will be in the middle 60s, but late in the day, a few clouds will be possible as another front approaches the Midlands.

A few showers may move through the area early Friday, but any rain will be isolated and light. Highs Friday will be in the middle 50s.