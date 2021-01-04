Freeze warning in effect tonight

Temperatures could be a even colder Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold temperatures are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for most of the Midlands early Friday. Dry weather is expected over the next seven days, along with a gradual warm up.

Today will be breezy and much cooler. Blue skies and sunshine is in the forecast, but temperatures will only climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Freezing temperatures are expected for most of the Midlands tonight. A freeze warning is in effect for Aiken, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Richland, Saluda and Sumter counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Freezing temperatures overnight could harm or kill crops and other sensitive outdoor vegetation. You may need to protect your tender outdoor plants from the cold.

Freezing temperatures in April happens occasionally across the Midlands and in Columbia too. Since 1997, the Columbia airport has dropped at or below freezing seven times.

In 2007, temperatures dropped into the middle 20s. The Easter hard freeze destroyed about 90% of South Carolina's peach crop. As of now, a hard freeze is not expected for the state, but it could be colder Saturday morning.

Temperatures will begin to warm up Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Easter Sunday will be sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.