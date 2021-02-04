Freeze warning in effect tonight

Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold temperatures are in the forecast again for Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for all of the Midlands. Dry weather is expected over the next several days with a gradual warm up.

It was a cold start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the lower 30s. Some of the traditionally cooler areas were even colder. Cedar Creek had a low of 27 degrees Friday morning.

Temperatures will be below normal this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Freezing temperatures are expected for all of the Midlands overnight. A freeze warning is now in effect for Aiken, Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Freezing temperatures overnight could harm or kill crops and other sensitive outdoor vegetation. You may need to protect your tender outdoor plants from the cold.

Freezing temperatures in April happens occasionally across the Midlands. Since 1997, the Columbia airport has dropped at or below freezing seven times.

In 2007, temperatures dropped into the middle 20s. The hard freeze on Easter Sunday destroyed about 90% of South Carolina's peach crop.

The low of 26° on April 8, 2007 in Columbia tied the all-time coldest April temperature on record.

Temperatures will begin to warm up Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Easter Sunday will be sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Warmer-than-normal conditions will return to the Midlands starting Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the first Monday of April. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with lots of sunshine.