Freeze warning is in effect for Friday morning

The freeze warning includes: Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Richland, Lexington, Aiken, Lee, Sumter, and Kershaw Counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — April is officially here, but winter has one last round of cold for South Carolina that will bring a freeze to many neighborhoods across the Midlands on Friday and Saturday mornings.

The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a Freeze Warning for Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Richland, Lexington, Aiken, Lee, Sumter, and Kershaw Counties for Friday from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. A Freeze Warning is issued during warm weather months when freezing temperatures are likely within 24 hours. This NWS product is not issued during the wintertime. Counties under a freeze warning have an 80% chance of freezing temperatures with a possibility of temperatures as low as 28F.

What to Expect

On Wednesday, an approaching cold front brought strong winds and severe thunderstorms to the Midlands. Now the southeast is behind the front and temperatures are quickly dropping. Despite abundant sunshine, high temperatures on Thursday afternoon will stay in the upper 50s, close to the average for January. Breezy conditions tonight will keep the air "mixed" which will prevent temperatures from dropping too quickly overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Regardless, temperatures are cold enough to drop below freezing, particularly in Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, and Kershaw county on Friday morning. Temperatures in Columbia will likely drop to 32F in Columbia.

The coldest air arrives on Friday into Saturday morning which will bring a more widespread risk for freezing temperatures in the Midlands. On Saturday, winds will be calmer allowing for pockets of cold to develop across the Midlands in the morning time.

What to Protect

Tender plants will need protection from the cold on Friday and Saturday morning. Summer crops like tomatoes and certain annuals cannot survive freezing temperatures. Plants are particularly vulnerable to the cold when young, which puts a newly planted spring garden at great risk. Temperatures will not be cold enough to harm native vegetation, but some of the tender new growth on shrubs and trees could receive minor damage from the cold temperatures. Frost cloths can help keep plants a few degrees warmer on cold nights by trapping in heat as it escapes from the ground. Cloths are less effective on windy nights, but windy nights are generally less cold.