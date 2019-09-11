COLUMBIA, S.C. — A freeze warning has been issued for the central and southern Midlands from 1 am to 9 am Sunday morning as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight.

The counties included in the warning are Lexington, Richland, Sumter, Clarendon, Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Aiken counties.

WLTX

Temperatures overnight will lower into the upper 20s and low 30s across the entire area. These cold temperatures have the risk of harming sensitive vegetation and damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The northern Midlands are not included in the warning, but are still going to experience lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. These counties were not included in the warning because the growing season has officially ended due to previous nights of below freezing temperatures.

Once the growing season officially ends in the rest of the Midlands, the National Weather Service will stop issuing freeze watches and warnings as the cold temperatures become normal through the winter months.