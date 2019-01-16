A freezing fog advisory issued for the Midlands Wednesday morning has expired.

The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory for the Midlands after fog formed and temperatures dipped below freezing.

The advisory covered Lancaster, Chesterfield, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Sumter, Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon Counties.

News19 Meteorologist Efren Afante expects temperatures to rise into the mid-50s on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said "areas of dense fog have developed across the region, with visibilities one half mile or less in many locations. In addition, roadways are still moist from rainfall that occurred early Tuesday morning, with additional moisture from the areas of fog currently. This, combined with temperatures near or below freezing, will provide the potential for some black ice and slippery spots on some area roadways. Motorists are urged to use caution due to slick roads and reduced visibilities. The fog will dissipate by mid morning, along with temperatures rising above freezing."

News19 Meteorologist Daniel Bonds researched and discovered the last time a Freezing Fog Advisory was issued in the Midlands was December 21, 2016.





