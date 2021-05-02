An overcast, rainy end to the workweek

Showers will return to the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s a rainy end to the workweek. Light showers will move across the Midlands this afternoon. This unsettled weather pattern will continue next week too.

The rain has been light today. Any remaining shower activity will be light too. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s this afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight. A few isolated showers are possible early this evening. Lows Saturday morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.

The rain chances will return to the area Saturday afternoon. Before the rain, highs will be in the lower 50s. Showers will be likely Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

A few of the forecast models have indicated the chance for some wet snowflakes to mix into the rain Saturday evening and Saturday night.

If this were to occur, no travel problems are expected. It would just be a novelty event at this point. However, if you see anything other than rain, please send us a picture or a video of what you are seeing.

A few showers will be possible very early Sunday. Lows will start off in the middle 30s. Sunshine should return to the area Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 50s.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 50s.

The rain chance returns to the Midlands Tuesday. Showers are possible, but temperatures may warm into the lower 60s. The mild weather will continue through at least Wednesday.

There is lots of inconsistency with the longer-range models at this point. There are a lot of questions in the forecast for the end of the next week.