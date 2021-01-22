Sunshine returns Saturday

The clouds and any rain will gradually move out of the area this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers will be possible today mainly in the southern half of the Midlands. The weekend will start off sunny and a little cooler.

A frontal boundary will remain in the southern part of the state today. Light rain will continue to fall in the southern portions of the Midlands Friday afternoon.

Gradually, high pressure will build back into the area. The clouds should erode during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. With a little more sunshine, some areas may reach the lower 60s.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for tonight. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s across the Midlands to start the weekend.

Sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected for Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s Saturday. Saturday night will be colder. Low temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 20s.

A few more clouds will move into the area Sunday. Some showers will be possible late in the day. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 50s again.

Rain will be possible overnight Sunday into early Monday. Temperatures will be mild in the southern half of the Midlands, but cooler in the northern half as a cool-air wedge develops.

A cold front will approach the area late Monday and early Tuesday, more showers will be possible for the second day of the workweek. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday may climb into the middle to upper 60s for Columbia.