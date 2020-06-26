Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms today

The last Saturday of June 2020 will be hot and dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be seasonably hot today with a small chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Temperatures started off in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday morning.It will be heating up later today though.

High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower 90s. Our average high this time of the year is 92 degrees.

During the heat of the day, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will diminish.

The last weekend of June will be hot and dry. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday may climb into the lower to middle 90s.

If you are heading to the beach this weekend, the weather looks pretty good down there too.

Highs along the South Carolina coast will be in the lower 90s Saturday with little chance for rain.

The chance for showers and storms will increase for the start of the new workweek.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be close to seasonable, topping out in the lower 90s.

Dust from the Saharan desert will be in the area over the weekend. This massive plume of dust has been travelling across the Atlantic.

With this dust in place, we may have some vibrant sunrises and sunsets over the next few days.