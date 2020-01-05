COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of May started off chilly, but we have a big warm up on the way for the weekend.

Temperatures Friday morning dropped into the middle and upper 40s for most areas this morning.

This afternoon we are expecting lots of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.

The first weekend of May will be dry and warmer. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and even warmer Sunday. High temperatures may climb to near 90 on Sunday.

If we do hit 90, that would be the first 90 degree day of this season. On average, Columbia’s first 90 degree day is April 30.

With Myrtle Beach opening back up, you may want to head to the coast.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the middle 70s, but even warmer Sunday. Water temperatures are still a bit cool though.

For the start of the workweek, a few more clouds will be possible Monday and Tuesday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible both days.

Cooler air will start spilling into the area by the middle of next week.

The 8-14 temperature outlook is indicating cooler-than-normal conditions for the eastern half of the United States between May 8-14.