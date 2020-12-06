COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been a little less humid today for many of us, but there still will be a small chance for some showers and storms for parts of the Midlands.

A cold front moved through the area and is now parked generally along I-95. The best chance for any rain will be along and head of this now stationary boundary.

Many of us will not get any rain today, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands.

High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s, but with the lower dew points for parts of the area, it will feel better than it has.

A few clouds will be possible tonight and early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

The weekend will start off mostly sunny. A stray shower or storm may be possible in the extreme eastern or southern half of the Midlands. Once again, most of us will not see any rain.

Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 80s.

If you are going to the beach over the weekend, showers and storms are possible. It will probably not be the best beach weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s along the coast.

WLTX

Moisture will begin to increase Sunday across the Midlands. Showers and storms will be possible for the second half of the weekend.

High temperatures Sunday will be a little below normal, topping out in the middle 80s.

The chance for rain will continue Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will still remain a little below normal. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s for the start of the new workweek.