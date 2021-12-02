Cold, rainy through the weekend

Temperatures will struggle as a cold-air wedge controls our weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold air damming will continue through the weekend. It will be rainy and chilly through at least Valentine’s Day.

Light rain and overcast conditions are expected this afternoon. Temperatures will not warm up a lot today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

This morning it was warm. At midnight, the temperature in Columbia was 61 degrees. The official high of the day will be above normal, but it is going to be cold.

Light rain will continue this afternoon, heavier rain is possible late tonight. Lows Saturday morning will be in upper 30s and lower 40s.

It will be a dreary Valentine’s weekend as the cold air wedge stays in place. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain is likely too.

The wet, cold weather will continue into Sunday. More showers are expected. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Rain will still be possible Monday, temperatures may be a little warmer as the cold-air wedge breaks down. Look for highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Temperatures may be a bit warmer Tuesday, but showers will again be possible early in the day. Highs are forecast to reach the lower 60s.

We are expecting a little break in the rain Wednesday, but the moisture will increase late in the day. This will lead to more rain Thursday.