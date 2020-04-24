COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rain has moved out and the clouds will decrease today. It will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Drier air will continue to move into the area today. Lots of sunshine is expected this afternoon. It will still be breezy at time. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Look for clear skies tonight and mild temperatures overnight. Lows will start off in the middle 50s Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday should be dry and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s, but a cold front will approach the area later in the day.

A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

If storms do form, some could become severe. The main risk from any severe storm that does form will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state under a small risk for severe weather Saturday.

WLTX

Sunday will be mostly sunny, dry and cooler. High temperatures will be seasonal, topping out in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday will be even cooler. Lows will start off in the upper 40s. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.

After Saturday, rain is not expected until Wednesday.