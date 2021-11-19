Frost advisory in effect tonight

A hard freeze is possible next week, but temperatures will moderate by Thanksgiving.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will dominate the weather through the weekend. Temperatures will be a little below normal through Sunday, but the weekend will be dry. There will be a chance for some rain Monday, but Tuesday through Thanksgiving should be dry.

There were a few clouds across the Midlands Friday morning. Low temperatures dropped into the middle 30s for some of the northern areas. Most other areas hit the middle 40s for lows.

Today will be a little cooler than normal. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Our average high temperature for today is 65 degrees.

Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will be cold. Lows will fall into the middle to lower 30s. A frost advisory is in effect for a large part of the Midlands. This includes Aiken, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lexington, Richland, and Sumter counties.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. The frost advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Once the sun sets, temperatures will cool off quickly. Morning lows will fall into the middle 30s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s.

Another cold front will approach the area late Sunday or early Monday. Some rain will be possible early Monday. It will be colder behind the front.

Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning may fall into the upper 20s. It could be our first hard freeze of the season. Highs Tuesday may only top out in the lower 50s.