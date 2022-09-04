Frost advisory in effect tonight for parts of the Midlands

Temperatures will warm up next week. Highs may climb into middle 80s by Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry, cool weather will continue through today. It will be windy today. A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands Sunday morning. Temperatures will slowly warm next week to above-normal levels. Moisture may return to the area by the middle of the workweek. This will bring a chance for rain back to the Midlands.

Today will be windy again. Winds will be out of the west at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. It will be a partly cloudy day. High temperatures will be a little below what we normally expect at this point of April. Look for highs in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.

High resolution models have shown a few sprinkles are possible this afternoon, but measurable rainfall is not expected today. Sunday morning will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.

A frost advisory is in effect for Fairfield, Newberry, and Saluda counties. The frost advisory is in effect from 3 AM to 8 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warmer. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warming trend will continue into the workweek. High temperatures may climb into the middle 80s. The warmest temperature we have had so far this year is 85° on February 24.