Frost advisory in effect Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A frost advisory is in effect for the Midlands Wednesday morning. A cold, dry air mass will continue to build into the area today. Temperatures will be below normal this afternoon. Frost is possible early Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for most of the workweek.

It was a warm start to the workweek. Temperatures hit the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday afternoon. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 82 degrees.

A cold front moved through the area late Monday. The cold, dry air will continue to build in behind the cold front. Afternoon temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A frost advisory is in effect from 5 A.M. to 9 A.M. Wednesday for the Midlands. Temperatures in the middle 30s will allow frost to form early Wednesday morning. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation, if left unprotected.

A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36° on clear, calm nights during the growing season. A frost advisory is issued in the autumn until the end of the growing season. The end of the growing season is marked by the first widespread freeze of the season.

Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. The record minimum-maximum on Wednesday is 62° set in 1997.

Another frost or even a light freeze will be possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will gradually increase through the workweek. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 60s.

Friday afternoon will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures near 70 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 70s.

