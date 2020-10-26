Late October in our garden

Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look at the summer plants that are thriving in the unusually warm late fall weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fall plants are growing and summer plants continue to thrive in late October 2020 in Gandy's Garden at WLTX. Afternoon high temperatures this month have been averaging in the 80s with morning lows frequently remaining above 60 degrees, which is well above average for this time of the year. Temperatures that are too warm force winter plants into bloom, shortening their life, but limited temperature fluctuations have been the perfect middle ground for both fall and summer plants thriving.

What's new this Autumn

One month ago, I cleared out some of the summer garden beds to make room for fall favorites like kale, collards, cabbage, lettuce, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli and even pansies. I started these plants from seedlings that I purchased from a local nursery in late September. The cabbage, brussel sprouts and lettuce have exploded with growth. The Kale and collard plants are leafing out beautifully with slower growth.

We have even more lettuce than expected because surprise plants are popping up in some of our garden beds! I let some of our red romaine flower last spring. When lettuce starts to flower, it's no longer tasty, but it's a good idea to let one or 2 plants bloom if you're interested in collecting seeds. This is a huge money saver! Lettuce seeds are very easy to germinate, but I was surprised to see seeds from last spring sprout so many months later.

Broccoli and cauliflower have been a miss in our garden so far this season. It looks like pests are eating away at the roots so I replaced some of these seedlings with lettuce greens and Cardoon (Cardoon is a beautiful winter plant and tasty too!). I'll try to grow some broccoli and cauliflower from seed - and hopefully still get a crop from them this winter!

Oldies but Goodies

The summer plants have been growing for 7 months, but I am still seeing beautiful surprises. The banana plants have doubled in height and have so many new pups (those are baby plants). Some banana varieties are more tender than others, but many will return in the South Carolina Midlands from the ground up after winter.

There's no "wrong" banana, it just depends on what you're looking to get out of them. We're growing Musella Lasocarpia, Musa Basjoo, and Ensete for foliage only. They're cold tolerant and beautiful but will not produce edible fruit. Musa "Blue Java" is a fantastic choice for fruit, but it requires extra attention to get there if you live in a climate that has more than a handful of nights below freezing. Most banana plants need more than a year of uninterrupted stem growth to reach fruiting size. In my experience, the stem of Blue Java bananas will shrivel to the ground if temperatures drop below freezing for more than a few hours, so I will dig our 15+ foot tall clump in November so it can be covered over the winter in a dry and cool spot.

Last year, I planted an Owari Satsuma Mandarin Citrus and in late October it's ripening! This variety is early to ripen and cold tolerant to temperatures in the mid teens. It's a great choice for gardeners trying to experiment with sub tropical fruit like citrus in the South Carolina Midlands or in other frosty winter climates. The fruit is sweet and easy to peel.