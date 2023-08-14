Get ready to sizzle: heat advisory covers South Carolina

Following a cold front on Tuesday, expect typical summer weather to last until the end of the week.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A heat advisory is in effect, and extremely hot and humid conditions are expected to persist as heat indices rise to around 110° with little rain expected.

On Tuesday, a front will approach, bringing more widespread thunderstorm activity and the possibility of strong to severe storms. Following the front on Tuesday, expect typical summer weather to last until the end of the week.

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire Midlands today. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but most areas will not get any rain. If a storm were to develop, the greatest danger would be damaging wind gusts.

When the temperature rises and the heat index rises, it is critical to prioritize your health. Here are some important heat safety tips to remember:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to dehydration.

Take Breaks: If you're spending time outdoors, make sure to take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Resting in a cool environment will help your body recover from the heat.

Dress Wisely: Opt for loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that allows your skin to breathe. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also offer protection from the sun.

Limit Outdoor Activities: If possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically from late morning to early afternoon.

Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Check on Others: Keep an eye on family members, friends, and neighbors, especially those who might be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as the elderly and young children.