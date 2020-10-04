COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be much cooler today and still breezy at times. The first half of the weekend will be dry, but Easter Sunday may be stormy.

A cold front has brought in some cooler air. High temperatures today will be in the middle to upper 60s. Yesterday most areas had highs in the middle 80s.

It will continue to be breezy today. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, but there will be some stronger gusts.

Tonight will be chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible early Saturday morning.

The first half of Easter weekend will be dry and pleasant. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday night the clouds will start to move back into the area. The chance for rain will return early Sunday.

Showers are likely Sunday along with some thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times too.

The greatest risk for severe weather may be late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. There is the chance for heavy rainfall too.

As of Friday morning, the Storm Prediction Center had most of the state under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday.

Lingering storms and severe weather will be possible early Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday will be dry and mild. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s

Showers may be possible again on Wednesday, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

With the chance of severe weather late Sunday into early Monday, make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings. That may include a weather radio or getting warnings from your cell phone.

