Great South Carolina holiday weekend weather

Temperatures will gradually warm next week back into the 90s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure is expected to bring drier air to our region over the weekend. Temperatures will be a little below normal over the weekend, with mainly sunny and dry conditions.

Looking ahead, the dry period is forecast to last for the rest of the week, with temperatures gradually rising back to near or even above normal levels. As for any rainfall, the chance for rain is very small over the next seven days.

Today, even though we will have mostly sunny skies, it should be a bit cooler, with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-80s. You will also notice that the humidity levels are lower, making it feel more comfortable.

In the late afternoon and evening, some higher clouds might pass through, which could affect how much the temperature drops at night. We are expecting northeast winds at around 10 mph during the day, and they will weaken a bit overnight, but they should still help mix the air. Because of the cooler and drier air, we can expect nighttime temperatures to drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

This weekend, dry air is moving into our area because of high pressure building from the north. Even though the sun will be shining, temperatures will be a bit cooler than usual.

On Saturday, expect highs in the lower to mid 80s, and on Sunday, it will warm up a bit with highs in the mid to upper 80s. During the night, when the skies are clear and the winds are light, it will get cooler. On Saturday night, expect temperatures to drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s, and on Sunday night, they will be in the lower 60s.

If you are heading to the beach, there is a chance for some dangerous rip currents. According to the National Weather Service, whenever possible, swim at a lifeguard-protected beach. Ask a lifeguard about the conditions before entering the water. Obey all instructions/orders from lifeguards and posted signs. Never swim alone. And stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties. Permanent rip currents often exist alongside these structures.