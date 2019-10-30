COLUMBIA, S.C. — A strong cold front will approach the area Thursday. This will bring us a chance for severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours of Halloween.

A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s under overcast conditions.

Halloween will start off overcast and dry, but as the cold front moves closer, the chance for storms will increase.

Storms will develop Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. Before the rain moves in, temperatures will be unseasonably warm. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s.

The record high for Halloween in Columbia is 88 degrees. This was set in 1950. The wettest Halloween was set in 1988 when the Columbia airport received 2.25" of rain.

Our in-house forecast model brings the active weather into the eastern Midlands around 6 PM Thursday. If you are going to be trick-or-treating, pay close attention to the weather Thursday evening.

As the thunderstorms move through, some of the storms could be strong or even severe. Most of the Midlands is under a slight risk for severe weather Thursday.

The greatest risk from severe weather will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Frequent lightning and heavy downpours will be possible as well.

The storms will move from west to east. The activity should move out of the Midlands by 9 or 10 PM. The weather behind the cold front will be much cooler.

Clouds will decrease through the day on Friday. Temperatures may only climb into the middle 60s for the first day of November.

The weekend will be sunny, dry and cooler. Highs will be in the middle to lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday.