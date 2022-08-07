Heat advisory in effect today

The heat advisory is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Heat index values may climb up to 110 degrees.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A heat advisory is in effect for today. Active weather will continue with another round of late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The chance for showers and storms will continue over the weekend. Some slightly drier air will move into the area for the start of the new workweek.

The heat advisory is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Heat index values may climb up to 110 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity levels can lead to heat related illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on people who may not be able to take care of themselves. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you must work or spend time outside today. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Thunderstorms will be possible again this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk for severe weather. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

The slow-moving thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours. This may lead to flooding issues, especially in areas where the soil is saturated.

A surface boundary will drop into the area Saturday. This will lead to more showers and storms. Rain will be likely. This could lead to some flash flooding in a few areas. There is a marginal risk for severe weather. If a strong or severe storm were to develop, damaging winds will be the greatest threat.

The chance for rain will stick around Sunday. High temperatures will be a little cooler, topping out in the middle 80s with the clouds and rain in place.