Heat builds with little chance for any rain

We are expecting the hottest weekend of the season with temperatures hitting the 90s.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be a warm end to the workweek. We are expecting the hottest weekend of the season so far. Temperatures will be climbing next week.

It was pleasant start to the last day of the workweek. Low temperatures were in the middle to upper 50s early in the day.

Under sunny skies, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 85 degrees.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the weekend. It will likely be the hottest weekend we have had so far this season. We will also likely experience our hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees. Sunday high temperatures may climb into the middle 90s.

High temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 90s Monday through Thursday. Some areas may even reach the century mark at some point next week.

The record high for Monday, May 24 is 95° set in 1953. This record for Tuesday is 95 degrees. There is little chance for any measurable rainfall over the next seven days.

Looking Ahead:

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the warmer-than-normal conditions will continue over the last few days of May and into the beginning of June.

Tracking the Tropics:

Hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but there are already two areas being watched for possible development.

A non-tropical low in the middle of the Atlantic may become a subtropical storm later today. This will not impact the US.