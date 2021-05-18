Heating up over the next seven days

The Columbia airport has not had a 90° day this season, that will change this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mostly dry weather will continue over the next seven days. Temperatures will be heating up too.

This morning lows dropped into the lower to middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies. These morning lows were close to what we expect this time of year.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Forecast models have indicated a small chance of an isolated shower in the northern half of the Midlands, but the chance for much rain is very small. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s later today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Forecast models have indicated the sea breeze may spark off a shower or two in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands, but not much rain is expected.

Temperatures will be heating up through the forecast period. Highs will be in the middle 80s Thursday.

We may have our first 90° day of the season Saturday. The Columbia airport has not had a 90° day since September 14.

It will be hot over the weekend. We are expecting temperatures in the lower to middle 90s Saturday and Sunday. It may be even hotter Monday. The record high for May 24 is 98° set in 1953.

The warmer-than-normal conditions could stick around through the end of the month.