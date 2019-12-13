COLUMBIA, S.C. — As an area of low pressure moves north out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Southeast, heavy rainfall will continue across the Midlands.

The rainfall started late Thursday night, with the heaviest showers beginning Friday morning. The heavy showers are forecast to remain through most of the day on Friday. Temperatures will remain steady in the low 40s during the day Friday and into the overnight hours.

Friday evening the rain will become more scattered across the area. However, one last round of heavy rain is forecast to move through early Saturday morning.

Rain totals from this storm are forecast around 2 inches, with some areas receiving more.

By Saturday early afternoon, the Midlands will start to dry out with high pressure moving in. Clouds will start to break up through the afternoon, which will allow temperatures to climb closer to normal. Highs are forecast in the low 60s.

Sunday will be the weekend pick with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Most will start off in the low 40s Sunday morning and climb to the mid 60s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will also be nice with temperatures reaching near 70° in the afternoon.

The next front will cross the Midlands on Tuesday evening. Thus showers are expected on Tuesday in association with the front, before a cool down for the end of next week.

