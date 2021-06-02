Heavy rain moves into the Midlands this evening and overnight

Accumulations between half an inch and an inch are expected, before skies clear Sunday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More wet weather is in store for the Midlands for the first half of our weekend. While Saturday started off mostly cloudy and mostly dry, rain will increase from south to north this afternoon and will be heavy at times this evening.

An area of low pressure will develop along the front that moved through the region yesterday. As this low tracks northeast, heavy rainfall will move through. Generally, the heaviest rain will be in the late afternoon through about midnight before becoming more scattered in nature.

Temperatures on Saturday will be cool due to the rainfall and cloud cover, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall will continue to become more scattered to isolated overnight, with a few lingering showers possible Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

By Sunday afternoon, skies will clear with sunshine returning. Any Super Bowl Sunday plans should be okay to be held outside, though temperatures will remain a touch below the average around 55°.

Monday will be seasonable and partly cloudy with lows near freezing and highs in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, the dry weather does not last long. More unsettled weather returns for the middle and end of the work week.