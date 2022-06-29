Heavy rainfall, storms forecast for today

Severe weather is not forecast, but heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today has started off wet. Showers and storms moved through the Midlands earlier, and we will continue to have opportunities for some much-needed rain this afternoon. Severe weather is not forecast, but heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding. Temperatures will be below normal this afternoon.

This morning started off wet and foggy. Lows were in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few areas got some heavy rainfall too. There will be more chances for rain through the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 80s. Our average high this time of the year is 92 degrees.

Our high-resolution forecast model shows us getting a break in the rain later this evening. We will leave a stray shower in the forecast, but some slightly drier air should move into later today. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s again. Fog will be possible early Thursday morning.

We should see a little more sunshine Thursday. It will be more of a summer-like pattern. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but during the heat of the day, there will be a chance for some pop-up showers and storms.

Heavy rain appears to be the main threat Thursday, severe weather is not forecast. Friday’s weather will be a lot like Thursday’s conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with some afternoon rain.

Saturday through Tuesday will be unsettled. A few showers and storms will be possible each day. Highs will gradually climb back to normal by Independence Day.

Looking Back:

Ten years ago today the Midlands endured the hottest weather ever recorded in the palmetto state. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 109 degrees.

The University of South Carolina had a high temperature of 113 degrees. This set the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in South Carolina.

Tracking the Tropics:

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will produce heavy rainfall across the Windward Islands and spread into parts of northern Venezuela through tonight. Localized flash flooding will be possible.

There is a greater-than-normal uncertainty in the system's forecast intensity once it reaches the southwestern Caribbean Sea late Thursday and Friday, which will depend on how much it interacts with land from tonight through Thursday.

Closer to the United States, an area of low pressure centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is forecast to move slowly west or west-southwest and approach the coast of Texas during the next day or two. Slow development of the low is possible, and it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it moves inland tonight or Thursday. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week.