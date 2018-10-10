TAMPA, Fla.—With one of the worst storms in history to hit the Florida Panhandle, many people are ready to jump in and help those affected.

For those looking for ways to help victims of Hurricane Michael, there are a few options.

Donate:

The American Red Cross

You can donate online to help people affected by Hurricane Michael.

The Salvation Army

Donate online at this link or call 1-800-725-2769. Donations can also be mailed to The Salvation Army - Disaster Relief, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301. Make sure to note that you wish to support the Hurricane Michael relief effort.

Americares

Here’s the link to donate to help families in the path of Hurricane Michael.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving has a Hurricane Michael Relief Fund, which you can donate to here.

Volunteer

There are many organizations and faith-based groups that have active disaster programs and need volunteers.

Here’s a link to volunteer in Florida.

Here’s a link to volunteer in Georgia.

