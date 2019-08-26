COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is now included in the cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico.

The storm's long-term projected path continued to move north, which only underscores this key point: the entire Southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast needs to be closely monitoring this storm.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles an hour and was moving to the northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Watches/Warnings:

There are currently no watches or warnings for any part of the U.S. mainland.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track made another shift north. If the current track holds true, the storm would make landfall somewhere around Daytona Beach late Sunday.

However, the so-called spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model) are picking up on an increasing trend of moving north as well. Some are trying to put landfall near Jacksonville, Florida, or perhaps have it turn north of that area.

What that means is there's growing uncertainty about where the storm will go as it reaches the four and five day outlook and beyond.

Also changing is the forecast intensity. For much of Monday, the storm was only expected to be a tropical storm as it moved across the Caribbean and toward Florida. Now, however, that projection has increased, with the thinking now that Dorian will be a hurricane after passing Hispaniola, moving over the Bahamas, and eventually toward the United States.

Bottom line: What can we expect in the U.S. and South Carolina:

Expect these models to shift and change. So just because it may not show a threat to other parts of the Southeast now, doesn't mean that couldn't change later.

The uncertainty means we cannot rule out scenarios that would take the storm to a large portion of the southeastern U.S. By the end of the workweek, we'll likely have much more information.

For now, the storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve.

You can keep up with the latest on the storm online with WLTX, and by downloading the WLTX app.

